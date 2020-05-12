Osama Tahir launches his own YouTube channel

Asma Malik
03:28 PM | 12 May, 2020
Osama Tahir launches his own YouTube channel
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani famed actor Osama Tahir recently revealed the launch of his YouTube channel and what’s interesting is the actor’s promise to make the channel’s content more different and entertaining than other conventional vloggers.

“So I’ve been wanting to start my YouTube for a while, but I didn’t want to blog about my daily life or just talk about my work -my life isn’t that exciting and ask any actor, #setlife is boring – so what I needed was a show, something episodic, something that is creative and engaging,” said the Ruswai actor.

Moreover, the actor hinted at how the channel might have live game shows, as suggested by a fan on his Instagram live. “Literally within 2 hours, this unrefined game called Sketch Live was created. The first episode is up very soon the winner episode will be up too. And the second episode will be recorded this week,” he further added.

According to Tahir, his first episode that came out last week got maximum audience primarily because he along with other content creators are looking up for producing material with would require minimum production time whilst ensuring maximum entertainment for the people sitting at home.

Furthermore, he aims to be unconventional, engaging, and creative with his content. Osama will be introducing other nonscripted and episodic shows.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
Khalil-ur-Rehman, Humayun Saeed planning to team ...
03:50 PM | 12 May, 2020
Osama Tahir launches his own YouTube channel
03:28 PM | 12 May, 2020
Syra Yousaf opens up about her divorce
03:16 PM | 12 May, 2020
Ageless Atiqa Odho shares throwback picture with ...
02:57 PM | 12 May, 2020
Friends reunion special to be filmed by end of ...
02:13 PM | 12 May, 2020
Adnan Malik announces break from Instagram
11:32 AM | 12 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Khalil-ur-Rehman, Humayun Saeed planning to team up for show like 'Diriliş: Ertuğrul'
03:50 PM | 12 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr