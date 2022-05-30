Military awards conferred on Pakistan Army martyrs, soldiers
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed was the Chief Guest at the occasion
RAWALPINDI – An investiture ceremony was held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Monday during which officers, soldiers, and the next of kin of martyred personnel were conferred military awards.
A statement issued by the military media wing said Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was the Chief Guest at the ceremony.
The ISPR stated that two officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 15 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation. At least 43 kins of martyrs received Tamgha-e-Basalat.
Earlier this month, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered for Pakistan.
Pakistan Army Chief confers gallantry awards on ... 07:54 PM | 18 May, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to Army personnel for ...
At least 48 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while seven officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 30 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat.



