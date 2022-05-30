Celebrity couple Hira and Mani get cosmetic treatment at Shaista Lodhi’s clinic

Pakistani stars Hira Mani and her husband are one of the most-liked celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then the duo keeps the fans updated with adorable glimpses of their private life.

This time around, the DoBol star and her husband came under public scrutiny as their pictures went viral while undergoing cosmetic producers in Dr Shaista Lodhi’s aesthetic clinic.

The pictures show the couple in the SL Aesthetics Clinic and getting their treatments done. Needless to say, this comes as no surprise as the Meray Paas Tum Hou star has been quite vocal about wanting to get whitening injections in several interviews.

Back in 2008, Hira and Mani tied the knot. The couple has two sons; Muzammil (born in 2009) and Ibrahim (born in 2014).

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.