Michael Bracewell to lead as New Zealand announces squad for Pakistan T20 series

Web Desk
10:42 AM | 3 Apr, 2024
LAHORE – New Zealand has announced the squad for a five-match T20 series against Pakistan, with big names missing due to IPL.

Michael Bracewell has been picked as skipper for the first time for the series scheduled for later this month. The 33-year-old was not part of the international series last year, due to multiple injuries.

The all-rounder will lead a squad consisting seven old players along with two newcomers. Tim Robinson and Will O'Rourke have been picked for the first time in Black Caps T20I squad.

Black Caps are all set to play 3 games against Pakistan in Rawalpindi and two in Lahore from April 18. The T20 World Cup will take place from June 1 to 29.

New Zealand top-tier players including Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, and Kane Williamson, are unavailable due to their commitments to the Indian Premier League.

Tim Southee was not considered for selection to allow him a period of rest following a busy playing schedule across formats.

The playing group and support staff will travel for Pakistan on April 12, with the first match against the Green Shirts will be held in Rawalpindi on April 18.

New Zealand Squad for Pakistan

Michael Bracewell (captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

