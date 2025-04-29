Pakistan foils multiple Indian cyber attacks on federal ministries

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has successfully foiled cyber attacks by India on federal ministries amid increasing tensions between the neighbouring countries over Pahalgam incident.

Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima said that the Indian cyber attacks did not cause any major issue, adding that Pakistan successfully thwarted the attacks.

She said the cyber attacks had no impact on the telecom sector. The federal ministries’ websites are hosted on NTC, which has an excellent cybersecurity system.

The federal minister stated that Computer Emergency Response Teams have been formed, and NTISP is also active regarding cyber attacks. Pakistan is among the top countries in terms of cybersecurity.

She further said, “Pakistan has always spoken of peace; we are not afraid of anyone”.

Earlier this month, India blocked official account of Government of Pakistan on social media platform X, intensifying diplomatic fallout in wake of deadly terror attack in Occupied Kashmir.

The move came hours after New Delhi formally downgraded diplomatic ties with Islamabad, amid strained relations between two nuclear-armed neighbors. Pahalgam attack, which targeted security personnel and civilians, has drawn strong condemnation from across the globe, including Pakistan.

According to X’s official Help Center, the platform may restrict access to accounts or content based on legal demands from governments. “With hundreds of millions of posts each day, we aim to respect freedom of expression while adhering to applicable local laws,” the policy states. Restrictions are typically applied only within the country where the legal request originates.

The developments come as ties between two sides are already at all time low with frequent cross-border incidents and longstanding disputes over Kashmir continuing to fuel hostilities.