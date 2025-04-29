Five Sikh soldiers killed as two Indian army units open fire at each other in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – Five Sikhs soldiers were killed after two units of the Indian army opened fire at each other in occupied Kashmir days after the Pahalgam false flag operation.

Reports said that two units of the Indian army held exchange of fire on the night between April 25 and 26, and resultantly, five Sikh soldiers were killed.

The incident occurred during patrolling at Japala Bridge, Baramulla Sector, where the 185 BSF, stationed in Baramulla, opened fire on the 13 Sikh Light Infantry Regiment of the 12 Brigade.

Defense analysts said this incident is a clear indication of the confusion prevailing within the Indian army.

Reports claimed that there is severe anger and resentment among the Sikh soldiers of the 13 Sikh Light Infantry regarding this incident.

The analysts further stated that this is not the first incident of its kind; similar events have occurred in the past as well.

Back in 2023, an Indian soldier committed suicide by taking some poisonous substance in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The on-duty soldier of 3 Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles identified as Balram Singh committed suicide inside his camp in Ashmuqam area of Islamabad district, Kashmir Media Service reported.