Kalimat Group celebrates award win, unveils new initiative to promote culture of reading

SHARJAH – Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder of Kalimat Group, held a book signing session at Kalimat’s stand during the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2025).

The event was a celebration of her new title The House of Wisdom, which won the Sharjah Children’s Book Award in the English-language category for ages 7-13 and the prestigious BolognaRagazzi Award 2025. The festival, under the theme “Dive into Books,” continues at Expo Centre Sharjah until May 4.

As part of its continued efforts, Kalimat Group, a leading homegrown publisher, has announced a series of new initiatives that reinforce its mission to promote reading culture. These include the release of new titles, the signing of strategic partnerships, and various author-led reading sessions. Furthermore, Kalimat Group revealed several exciting new collaborative projects aimed at enhancing the scope of Arabic children’s publishing.

Strategic partnership with Sharjah Cooperative Society

Kalimat Group has entered into a strategic sponsorship agreement with the Sharjah Cooperative Society. This agreement will see the Society sponsoring Kalimat’s stand at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival for the next three years. The collaboration highlights the mutual commitment to fostering cultural engagement and promoting the importance of reading. Together, both entities aim to launch several initiatives that will encourage reading, literacy, and education in Sharjah and beyond.

New book launches at the festival

Kalimat Group has also leveraged its presence at the region’s leading literary festival for young readers to launch several new titles. Among them is Did You Know? by Sheikha Meera Al Qasimi, a fun and educational book for children aged 6 and above. The book presents quirky animal facts in both Arabic and English, engaging young minds with fascinating, easy-to-understand facts.

Additionally, the group has unveiled Fasten Your Seatbelt, written by Noura Alkhoori and published in collaboration with Sharjah Airport. This educational title takes young readers on a journey through the world of aviation, from check-in to takeoff, providing them with a fun and accessible introduction to air travel.

Interactive reading sessions with prominent authors

To further enrich its presence at the festival, Kalimat Group organized a series of interactive reading sessions with a range of visiting authors, including Amal Nasser, Sarah Abdullah, Samya Ayesh, Yazan Masarweh, Mariam Al Jammal, and Maitha Al Khayyat. These sessions provided children with the opportunity to engage directly with authors, encouraging creativity and a love of reading.

Kalimat Group invites visitors to its showcase in Hall 6, Stand no. 95 at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival to explore its latest releases and participate in a series of engaging cultural activities designed to spark imagination and expand young minds.