Whatsapp To Stop Working On These Phones Starting May 1

ISLAMABAD – Instant messaging application WhatsApp to end support for older models of Phones in May 2025.

Meta owned tech giant announced it will officially end support for several older iPhone models starting in May 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance user security and support newer features. After deadline, only iPhones running iOS 15.2 or later will be compatible with the app.

Older models such as iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus will no longer be able to run WhatsApp. The company explained that the decision was made due to Apple discontinuing security updates for these older versions of iOS, which could leave users vulnerable to security threats.

WhatsApp introduced a range of new privacy-focused features, including the ability to lock individual chats with a password, fingerprint, or Face ID, and a ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ option that automatically blocks calls from unfamiliar numbers. Additionally, a new Privacy Checkup tool allows users to easily manage their privacy settings.

Many of these features rely on newer device capabilities and do not function properly on outdated hardware.

The company advised users who want to retain access to the app and its latest features to consider upgrading to newer iPhone models, such as the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, which are fully compatible with the latest updates.

The company also stressed that the move is part of its broader mission to offer a secure and seamless messaging experience as mobile technology evolves.