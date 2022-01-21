PM Imran updates Bill Gates on Pakistan's fight against polio, coronavirus
Web Desk
08:16 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
PM Imran updates Bill Gates on Pakistan's fight against polio, coronavirus
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed that eradication of polio from Pakistan is a key priority of the government, as he held a telephonic conversation with co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Thursday night.

Khan told Bill Gates that efforts are underway to intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country, despite challenges related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The premier said Pakistan witnessed a continued positive progress with sharp reduction in polio cases last year and recorded only one polio case in the whole year.

Commending the Gates Foundation's strong advocacy to promote equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, he underscored the importance of equitable, timely, and scaled delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to help low-income countries alleviate the social and economic effects of the pandemic.

Bill Gates appreciated the recent efforts made by Pakistan to eradicate polio and reinforced his commitment to polio eradication.

Acknowledging Pakistan's successful Covid-19 vaccination campaign, he assured continued support from his foundation.

More From This Category
Pakistan’s daily Covid cases pass 7000-mark for ...
09:22 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
Pakistan revises up 2020-21 economic growth rate ...
09:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer declared ...
08:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Pakistan celebrities in shock over blast in ...
05:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Pakistan Navy assumes command of multinational ...
05:18 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Lahore on high alert after Anarkali Bazaar blast ...
02:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meesha Shafi cheers as court reopens defamation case against Ali Zafar
10:53 PM | 20 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr