PM Imran updates Bill Gates on Pakistan's fight against polio, coronavirus
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed that eradication of polio from Pakistan is a key priority of the government, as he held a telephonic conversation with co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Thursday night.
Khan told Bill Gates that efforts are underway to intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country, despite challenges related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The premier said Pakistan witnessed a continued positive progress with sharp reduction in polio cases last year and recorded only one polio case in the whole year.
Commending the Gates Foundation's strong advocacy to promote equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, he underscored the importance of equitable, timely, and scaled delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to help low-income countries alleviate the social and economic effects of the pandemic.
Bill Gates appreciated the recent efforts made by Pakistan to eradicate polio and reinforced his commitment to polio eradication.
Acknowledging Pakistan's successful Covid-19 vaccination campaign, he assured continued support from his foundation.
