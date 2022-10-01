PM Shehbaz felicitates Chinese leadership on National Day
10:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
PM Shehbaz felicitates Chinese leadership on National Day
Source: Radio Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended felicitations to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and the Chinese people on their 73rd National Day.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said the peaceful rise of China as the second largest economy and paramount global power is a source of stability in a perpetually changing world.

China offers a promise of hope to the developing world beset by multiple crises relating to climate, finance, food and energy, he said.

He said the Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritises cooperation over confrontation and is the governing principle in formation of a Community of Common Destiny.

PM Shehbaz said he is deeply touched by the Chinese adherence to remarkable work ethic and national discipline. He said this explains how China has been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan can also lift itself out of crises by focusing more on work. 

