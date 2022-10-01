PM Shehbaz felicitates Chinese leadership on National Day
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended felicitations to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and the Chinese people on their 73rd National Day.
Taking to Twitter, the premier said the peaceful rise of China as the second largest economy and paramount global power is a source of stability in a perpetually changing world.
China offers a promise of hope to the developing world beset by multiple crises relating to climate, finance, food and energy, he said.
He said the Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritises cooperation over confrontation and is the governing principle in formation of a Community of Common Destiny.
PM Shehbaz said he is deeply touched by the Chinese adherence to remarkable work ethic and national discipline. He said this explains how China has been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty.
Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan can also lift itself out of crises by focusing more on work.
Pakistan expecting rollover of $2bn SAFE deposits ... 12:10 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has sought rollover of SAFE China deposits of $2 billion as newly appointed Finance chief ...
- Haider Ali hospitalised after viral illness10:32 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- PM Shehbaz felicitates Chinese leadership on National Day10:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in Central Africa09:46 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Iran’s key intelligence official killed in clashes with protesters09:06 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
-
- Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 1607:08 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
-
- Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire05:17 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022