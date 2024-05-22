How to renew Nadra NICOP at Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia, check details here

In a bid to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis, the Interior Ministry has announced that Pakistani citizens living in Saudi Arabia can now renew their National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) at the NADRA counter in the Pakistan embassy in Riyadh.

The embassy features a fully operational NADRA office offering a comprehensive range of services, including NICOP, CNIC, CRC, FRC, and biometric verification of succession certificate. The NADRA mobile registration team will be available on May 24-25 from 8am to 4pm, Saudi Arabia time.

NICOP, a special identity card issued to Pakistani citizens residing abroad, allows them to travel to Pakistan without a visa, provided they are nationals of a country that has a dual nationality arrangement with Pakistan.

For passport renewal, Pakistani citizens are advised to bring their old cards and a copy of their passport when visiting the embassy.

In a related development, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has recently launched an ‘All-in-One’ digital identity kit. This innovative device integrates state-of-the-art biometric authentication features, marking a significant advancement in digital identity management.