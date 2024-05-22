PTI's Yasmin Rashid moved to hospital due to 'critical' condition

LAHORE - Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been transferred to Services Hospital after her health deteriorated at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. This information surfaced on Wednesday, indicating that her condition is critical.

Documents from the Kot Lakhpat Jail officials labeled Dr. Rashid as a "critical prisoner." The documents revealed that she had not consumed any food since Wednesday morning and was suffering from dehydration due to multiple episodes of vomiting.

Upon her arrival at Services Hospital, Dr. Rashid, who is a cancer survivor, underwent several medical tests after she experienced severe stomach pain. The hospital administration confirmed that she is now under observation for 24 hours to monitor her condition closely.

Dr. Rashid has been incarcerated for several months, facing multiple charges related to the May 9 riots which erupted following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on corruption charges last year. The aftermath of these riots saw numerous PTI leaders, workers, and supporters arrested, with many still behind bars or repeatedly rearrested on various charges.

Earlier this month, Dr. Rashid wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, urging him to form a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9. In her letter, she criticized the "fake government" for the police’s failure to present case records and the prosecutor's absence during critical hearings. She lamented that it had been a year since the incident, yet many PTI-affiliated women, including herself, remain imprisoned without justice.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions and legal battles surrounding the PTI leadership and its supporters in the wake of last year's political turmoil. The health crisis of a prominent figure like Dr. Rashid highlights the severe conditions and the strain faced by those detained during this period.