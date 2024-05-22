Search

Pakistan

PTI's Yasmin Rashid moved to hospital due to 'critical' condition

08:24 PM | 22 May, 2024
yasmin rashid

LAHORE - Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been transferred to Services Hospital after her health deteriorated at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. This information surfaced on Wednesday, indicating that her condition is critical.

Documents from the Kot Lakhpat Jail officials labeled Dr. Rashid as a "critical prisoner." The documents revealed that she had not consumed any food since Wednesday morning and was suffering from dehydration due to multiple episodes of vomiting.

Upon her arrival at Services Hospital, Dr. Rashid, who is a cancer survivor, underwent several medical tests after she experienced severe stomach pain. The hospital administration confirmed that she is now under observation for 24 hours to monitor her condition closely.

Dr. Rashid has been incarcerated for several months, facing multiple charges related to the May 9 riots which erupted following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on corruption charges last year. The aftermath of these riots saw numerous PTI leaders, workers, and supporters arrested, with many still behind bars or repeatedly rearrested on various charges.

Earlier this month, Dr. Rashid wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, urging him to form a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9. In her letter, she criticized the "fake government" for the police’s failure to present case records and the prosecutor's absence during critical hearings. She lamented that it had been a year since the incident, yet many PTI-affiliated women, including herself, remain imprisoned without justice.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions and legal battles surrounding the PTI leadership and its supporters in the wake of last year's political turmoil. The health crisis of a prominent figure like Dr. Rashid highlights the severe conditions and the strain faced by those detained during this period.

Pakistan

08:30 PM | 22 May, 2024

Punjab government waives fees at sacrificial animal sale points

08:24 PM | 22 May, 2024

PTI's Yasmin Rashid moved to hospital due to 'critical' condition

07:06 PM | 22 May, 2024

How to renew Nadra NICOP at Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia, check ...

06:43 PM | 22 May, 2024

Karachi board issues new schedule for remaining matric exams 2024 

06:15 PM | 22 May, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Govt asked to discontinue Rs5,000 banknote in Pakistan

04:37 PM | 22 May, 2024

Lt Gen Nigar Johar wins Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Award 2024

Pakistan

11:59 PM | 19 May, 2024

Fire at Lahore's Sabzazar grid station leaves most parts of city in ...

10:51 PM | 19 May, 2024

Pakistani politician faces trial in UK over alleged child sex offences

08:09 PM | 21 May, 2024

CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan goes viral

04:23 PM | 21 May, 2024

Iqrarul Hassan allegedly attacked by Haq Khatib’s followers in ...

02:37 PM | 20 May, 2024

FBR deputy commissioner robbed on Peshawar Ring Road

11:45 PM | 21 May, 2024

PTI President Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat Jail as LHC ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:40 PM | 22 May, 2024

Asian Kabaddi Federation bans Indian team from international competitions

Gold & Silver

01:13 PM | 22 May, 2024

Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 22 May 2024

 Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 277.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.34 748.34
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.34 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26.28
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: