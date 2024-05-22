Extreme turbulence leaves one dead, dozens injured mid air: Details inside

WASHINGTON - Extreme turbulence suffered by a plane left one elderly citizen dead as passengers of a Singapore-bound flight faced a nightmare.
The incident happened when a London to Singapore flight faced turbulence about 10 hours into the flight, leaving a 73-year-old man from Britain dead.
Meanwhile, dozens of flyers were injured aboard the Boeing 777-300ER operated by Singapore Airlines; the plane was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The plane was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members and had left Heathrow Airport on Monday.
The details shared by a hospital in Bangkok imply that 71 people, including passengers and crew members, were injured while six were in serious condition.
As far as the identities are concerned, four injured are from Britain, three from Malaysia, two from New Zealand and the United States, and one from Ireland and Spain while details of other flyers are still unknown.
Singapore’s Ministry of Transport said it was examining the incident and would send investigators to Bangkok; the Thai prime minister said his government would “assist with everything necessary for the injured.”
Although investigations are underway, the flight SQ321 encountered turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin over Myanmar, at 37,000 feet. Data available on the Flight Radar 24 website shows that the plane nosedived from 37,000 feet to an altitude of roughly 31,000 feet in only a few minutes.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|277.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.34
|748.34
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.34
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.98
|26.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
