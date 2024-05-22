Punjab government waives fees at sacrificial animal sale points

In a significant move geared towards easing the burden on citizens during the festive season, the Punjab government, under the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has announced that no fee will be charged at sale points for sacrificial animals.
This decision, communicated by Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, underscores the government's commitment to facilitating access to sacrificial animals for the public. Rafique emphasized that sale points will operate under a 'No Profit, No Loss' policy, ensuring affordability for citizens.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has further instructed authorities to ensure zero waste during Eidul Azha, reflecting the government's dedication to promoting cleanliness and hygiene amidst the festivities.
To achieve this objective, Minister Rafique declared a ban on holidays for municipal employees, effective from 10 days before Eid and extending three days after. This measure aims to bolster sanitation efforts and maintain cleanliness standards across Punjab.
Chairing a meeting with chief officers of municipal institutions, Minister Rafique reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to sanitation arrangements. He emphasized the importance of expediting the disposal of offal and waste, urging municipalities to act promptly without waiting for deadlines.
As part of a comprehensive plan, a Provincial Monitoring Cell will be established in the local government secretary's office. This cell will oversee the coordination and implementation of sanitation initiatives, ensuring a seamless and hygienic Eidul Azha experience for citizens across Punjab.
The proactive measures undertaken by the Punjab government reflect a proactive approach towards addressing public needs and ensuring a safe and enjoyable Eidul Azha for all.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|277.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.34
|748.34
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.34
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.98
|26.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
