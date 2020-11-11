Pakistan Army chief Qamar Bajwa turns 59
LAHORE – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday turned a year older today (November 11).
General Bajwa was appointed as the COAS by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016. He was to retire in November but the incumbent government of PTI gave him extension for next three years in view of the regional security situation.
Born in Gujranwala, General Bajwa was educated at the Sir Syed College and Gordon College in Rawalpindi before joining the Pakistan Military Academy in 1978.
Wishes are pouring in for him on Twitter with prayers of long life, health and happiness. The #سالگرہ_مبارک_جنرل_باجوہ (#HappyBirthdayGeneralBajwa) remained one of the top trends on Twitter in the country.
Here are some wishes extended by people on Twitter;
Happy Birthday Commander.. May You see many more..#سالگرہ_مبارک_جنرل_باجوہ pic.twitter.com/nWOcYsvct2— Abdul Rehman (@MirzaA_Rehman) November 11, 2020
#سالگرہ_مبارک_جنرل_باجوہ— Rashid Gadi (@Rashid_G3) November 11, 2020
Happy birthday Sir🎆
Stay Happy Sir💕
Stay blessed Sir💐@OfficialDGISPR @DGPR_PAF @dgprPaknavy pic.twitter.com/9k4iJfFycv
The pride of Pakistan#سالگرہ_مبارک_جنرل_باجوہ pic.twitter.com/p0Frz4sqaN— Nida Khan (@NidaIslamabadi) November 11, 2020
Enemies cannot harm anything on whom Allah has mercy— Tanveer hussain (@Tanveer_472) November 11, 2020
Love u bajwa sahib.#سالگرہ_مبارک_جنرل_باجوہ@Pak_Guardian @MeTalatK @EnnaSadaf_Ali11 @ZeeCh02 @MisbaNq @veerumair @jamilak40099973 @AsimaJawaid @Iramnisar3 pic.twitter.com/hq3fhmnMkA
I hope your special day will bring you lots of happiness, love, and fun. You deserve them a lot. Enjoy!— Saba Sobi💙 (@SabaSSobi) November 11, 2020
#سالگرہ_مبارک_جنرل_باجوہ@Pak_Guardian pic.twitter.com/ide4KQNUgQ
