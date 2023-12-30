Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers for NA-56 and NA-57 rejected

Returning officers have rejected nomination papers of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, president of the Awami Muslim League (AML), in two constituencies.

According to details, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had submitted his nomination papers in the NA-56 and NA-57 constituencies. On completion of the scrutiny process, the returning officers rejected Shaikh Rashid Ahmed’s nomination papers.

According to Returning Officer Nizarat Shah, the objections to Sheikh Rashid’s nomination papers are valid therefore his nomination papers were rejected. He said that Sheikh Rashid was involved in land scams, he was a tax defaulter and he gave wrong information in tax returns therefore his nomination papers in NA-56 Rawalpindi were rejected.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique’s nomination papers for the NA-57 were rejected.

Reacting to rejection of his nomination papers, Sheikh Rashid said the allegations levelled against him were not true and he would challenge the rejection of his nomination papers in court. He said the high court and the Supreme Court would dispense him justice.