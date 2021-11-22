Pakistan reports lowest daily COVID death count of 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded the lowest daily COVID death count of 2021 after 4 people died due to the virus over the last 24 hours, official data from Monday morning showed.
According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 322 contracted the novel virus in the last 24 hours whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,282,195.
Pakistan conducted a total of 37,148 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.86 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,043. Around 236 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,230,970.
As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,562.
As many as 474,243 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,479 in Punjab, 179,604 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,483 in Islamabad, 33,444 in Balochistan, 34,536 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,406 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 12,999 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,611 in Sindh, 5,816 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
