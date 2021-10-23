Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid cases in a year

ISLAMABAD – Coronavirus cases have fallen to their lowest level in a year in the South Asian country as 552 new infections were recorded during the last 24 hours on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), at least 15 people lost their lives while whereas the number of total deaths stands at 28,359.

Statistics 23 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,179

Positive Cases: 552

Positivity %: 1.40%

Deaths : 15

Patients on Critical Care: 1648 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 23, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 842 patients have recovered from the novel virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,215,505.

The total count of active cases has dropped to 24,081 while the cases tally has soared to 1,267,945 and the national positivity ratio has recorded at 1.40 in the last 24 hours.

At least 467,142 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 438,818 in Punjab 177,349 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,655 Islamabad, 33,171 in Balochistan, 34,428 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,382 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,891 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,540 in Sindh, 5,710 KP, 938 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 354 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 39,179 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,444,536 since the first case was reported.