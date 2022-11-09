Fact-check: Is this PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed in viral leaked video?
Web Desk
10:54 AM | 9 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Politicians, journalists and activists are condemning the ‘new low’ in politics as a doctored video of PML-N Vice President Pervaiz Rasheed with an unidentified woman hit the social media on Wednesday.

The clip allegedly showing the PML-N leader on a video call with an unidentified woman engaged in immoral activities became a top trend on social media with the hashtag of #leaked.

The disgraceful incident draws condemnation as it comes days after PTI Senator Azam Swati’s video sparks controversy.

As the PML-N leader termed his clips fake, his rival party leaders condemned the incident.

Shehbaz Gill, a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, said “It is important to respect everyone’s dignity and privacy whether it is Pervaiz Rashid or anyone else…The morality of this society is being destroyed.”

Senior PTI leader Hammad Azhar said the leaked video is another strategy of the incumbent government.

Earlier, ousted prime minister Imran Khan, who is now recovering after an assassination attempt, said that his political opponents were making ‘obscene videos’ using ‘deep fake technology’ to tarnish his image.

