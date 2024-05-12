Gaza death toll tops 35,000; 15,000 children among victims of Israeli war crimes

The Gaza death toll has risen to 35,034, with 78,755 Palestinians injured since Israel's genocidal war on Gaza began soon after the October 7 Hamas attacks.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 15,000 children are among the Palestinians killed in the Israeli airstrikes and ground offensive.
According to the Palestinian civil defence, there are an estimated 10,000 Palestinians buried under the rubble of buildings flattened by the Israeli bombing.
On Sunday, Israel struck Gaza and troops were battling fighters in several areas of the occupied Palestinian territory.
The Israeli evacuation order has forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee Rafah. Witnesses and medics said Israeli airstrikes pounded parts of northern, central and southern Gaza during the night and into Sunday morning.
In Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city which sits on the Egyptian border, the Kuwaiti hospital said on Sunday it had received the bodies of “18 martyrs” killed in Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours.
Gaza’s civil defence agency reported at least two fatalities, a father and son, both doctors, in a strike on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|279.7
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
