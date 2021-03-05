Gilgit-Baltistan’ first-ever cancer hospital to open in June
06:44 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
GILGIT - The OPD of first ever Cancer hospital in Gilgit-Baltistan will start functioning from June this year.
Talking to Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed in Gilgit, Director General commercial and operation Strategic Plans Maj Gen Mumtaz Malik said hospital is being constructed by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) to facilitate GB patients at their doorsteps.
