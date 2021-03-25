Mahira Khan gears up for comeback with a biopic

04:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Mahira Khan gears up for comeback with a biopic
Mahira Khan is adored by everyone for her talent and her beauty. Working internationally, the Humsafar star had made Pakistan super proud. 

Now the queen of celluloid is returning back to the screen and is ready to woo the audience again. Buckling up for her comeback to the big screen, this time Khan has chosen a biopic after her short hiatus.

Recently, Khan and the Baaghi producer Nina Kashif revealed during an interview with Dawn Images, that she will be acting in her next production as well.

Refusing to delve into details, Mahira revealed “It’s a biopic but that’s all we can tell you right now!”

Moreover, the BinRoye star revealed that she is thankful to cricketer Shoaib Malik and actor Fawad Khan for their cameos in the film. “I’m so grateful to the two of them for doing this for us,” said Mahira.

Khan’s big step into the world of filmmaking comes as a breath of fresh air, as she announced her production venture Soul Fry Films with Nina Kashif.

'Baarwan Khiladi' will be the first project out of the superstar's production label. The Tapmad's first originally produced web show will be directed by Adnan Sarwar.

More From This Category
