‘Grossest tradition’: Aussie players drink in a shoe to celebrate maiden T20 WC title (VIDEO)

DUBAI – Australian players Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis went bonkers after the country’s maiden T20 World Cup victory at Dubai by following a 'shoey' celebration.

To “do a shoey” is to pour alcohol drink [usually beer] into a shoe and gulp it. The drink cascades down your shirt. Then you or someone else wears a wet shoe for the night.

The gross clip surfaced when International Cricket Council on Monday shared the glimpse from Kangaroos’ dressing room where the overjoyed Finch-led squad can be seen enjoying the win.

Amid the dance and rejoice, two of the Aussie players – Wade and Stoinis – poured the drink in Wade's shoe and chugged it to mark the ‘wild celebrations’. The right-handed batsman didn't seem to enjoy the taste of the drink as he can be heard calling it a ‘little shoddy’.

In the final game, Warner scored a half-century while Marsh remained unbeaten on 77 to make sure Australia end their 14-year wait for lifting the T20 World title. Meanwhile, Hazlewood took three crucial wickets to scrip a comfortable win over Kiwis.

Reports stated that the gross tradition was started by V8 Utes racer Ryal Harris, but it was made famous by Ricciardo at the German GP.