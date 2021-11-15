‘Grossest tradition’: Aussie players drink in a shoe to celebrate maiden T20 WC title (VIDEO)
Share
DUBAI – Australian players Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis went bonkers after the country’s maiden T20 World Cup victory at Dubai by following a 'shoey' celebration.
To “do a shoey” is to pour alcohol drink [usually beer] into a shoe and gulp it. The drink cascades down your shirt. Then you or someone else wears a wet shoe for the night.
The gross clip surfaced when International Cricket Council on Monday shared the glimpse from Kangaroos’ dressing room where the overjoyed Finch-led squad can be seen enjoying the win.
Amid the dance and rejoice, two of the Aussie players – Wade and Stoinis – poured the drink in Wade's shoe and chugged it to mark the ‘wild celebrations’. The right-handed batsman didn't seem to enjoy the taste of the drink as he can be heard calling it a ‘little shoddy’.
How's your Monday going? 😅#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Fdaf0rxUiV— ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2021
In the final game, Warner scored a half-century while Marsh remained unbeaten on 77 to make sure Australia end their 14-year wait for lifting the T20 World title. Meanwhile, Hazlewood took three crucial wickets to scrip a comfortable win over Kiwis.
Reports stated that the gross tradition was started by V8 Utes racer Ryal Harris, but it was made famous by Ricciardo at the German GP.
AUSvNZ: Australia beat NZ to lift maiden T20 ... 10:34 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
DUBAI – Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to lift the maiden T20 World Cup trophy in Dubai on ...
- ICC names Babar Azam captain of 'Most Valuable Team of the Tournament'01:29 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Teacher booked as corporal punishment leads to student’s death in ...12:56 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- ‘Grossest tradition’: Aussie players drink in a shoe to celebrate ...12:28 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- ‘Saqib Nisar did not want ex-PM Sharif, Maryam to be free before ...11:29 AM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Nationwide drive against measles, rubella kicks off today10:56 AM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Ertugrul's Turgut Alp overwhelmed with the ‘amount of love’ ...11:21 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
- Wedding photos of First Lady Bushra Bibi’s daughter go viral06:45 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
- Juhi Chawla gives a precious gift to SRK's son Aryan on his birthday02:46 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021