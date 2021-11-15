Teacher booked as corporal punishment leads to student’s death in Lahore
Teacher booked as corporal punishment leads to student's death in Lahore
LAHORE – In another harrowing incident in the Punjab capital, a 14-year-old boy died after being subjected to corporal punishment by his teachers.

Reports in local media said Hamza Wajid, a resident of the Millat Park area, died, a day after he was punished by the teacher while law enforcers have lodged a case against two teachers of the seminary.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s father Wajid Hussain at Badami Bagh police station who alleged that his son succumbed to corporal punishment.

The deceased's father added that he found Hamza in an unconscious state as teacher Mohammad Majid along with his colleague assaulted him. The injured child was later rushed to Mayo Hospital where he breathed his last two days later.

Meanwhile, the accused reportedly escaped from the area while cops launched a hunt to nab them.

Pakistan’s legislative house earlier passed a bill prohibiting all kinds of corporal punishment at educational institutions.

Pakistan's NA approves bill against corporal ... 11:02 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – In a historic move, the National Assembly passed a bill that bans all forms of corporal punishment of ...

The bill bans all forms of corporal punishment “however light” at the “work place, in all types of educational institutions including formal, non-formal, and religious both public and private, in child care institutions including foster care, rehabilitation centers and any other alternative care settings," said a statement issued by the trust.  

