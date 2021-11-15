ICC names Babar Azam captain of 'Most Valuable Team of the Tournament'

LAHORE – The International Cricket Council announced the 'Most Valuable Team of the Tournament' on Monday, naming Pakistani skipper Babar Azam as the leader.

The international cricket body picked players from six teams. Stars from semi-finalists Pakistan and England, champions Australia, runners-up New Zealand, as well as Sri Lanka and South Africa featured in the star-studded lineup.

Pakistani star player and current skipper has been named as captain, while New Zealand left-armer Trent Boult and Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga are the tournament’s leading wicket-taker in the line-up.

Pakistan prodigy Shaheen Afridi got the 12th spot as he started his tournament in style with a blistering new ball spell against arch-rival India. He removed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and captain Virat Kohli to end with figures of three for 31 and lay the foundations for a memorable victory.

Other players include David Warner, Jos Buttler, Charith Asalanka, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Hasaranga, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult and Anrich Nortje.

No Indian players made it to the team as Kohli led squad was ousted at the group league stage after being thrashed by Green Shirts and New Zealand before winning three inconsequential games against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

The selection panel with the unenviable task of narrowing it down to just 11 players on the team sheet and a 12th in reserve were commentators Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos and Shane Watson, and journalists Lawrence Booth and journalists Shahid Hashmi.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in batting order

David Warner (Australia) 289 runs at 48.16 Jos Buttler (wk) (England) 269 runs at 89.66, five dismissals Babar Azam (Captain, Pakistan) 303 runs at 60.60 Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) 231 runs at 46.20 Aiden Markram (South Africa) 162 runs at 54.00 Moeen Ali (England) 92 runs at strike rate of 131.42, seven wickets at 11 Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) 16 wickets at 9.75 Adam Zampa (Australia) 13 wickets at 12.07 Josh Hazlewood (Australia) 11 wickets at 15.90 Trent Boult (New Zealand) 13 wickets at 13.30

Anrich Nortje (South Africa) nine wickets at 11.55

*Shaheen Afridi (Extra player)