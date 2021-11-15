ICC draws cricket fans’ ire for not naming Babar Azam ‘Player of the Tournament’

Babar finished the T20 WC as the leading run-scorer with 303 runs

Web Desk
09:53 AM | 15 Nov, 2021
ICC draws cricket fans’ ire for not naming Babar Azam ‘Player of the Tournament’
DUBAI – Cricket pundits and fans are unhappy with the international cricket governing body for picking Australia’s David Warner instead of ‘deserving’ Babar Azam for the player of the tournament award in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistani skipper finished the ICC mega event as the top run-scorer with 303 runs followed by Warner who amassed 289 runs. Netizens ponder why ICC named David Warner the Man of the tournament award rather than Babar who remained top scorer and took the Green Shirts to the semi-final.

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar also joined the bandwagon and termed the decision as ‘unfair’. Rawalpindi Express stated that he was really looking forward to see Babar Azam becoming the man of the tournament.

West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford was also shocked to see the International Cricket Council decision.

Babar’s campaign ended at the hands of Australia at the semi-final stage, but he had already had an event to remember. His unbeaten half-century against arch-rival India sealed a historic 10-wicket win Pakistan’s first over their fierce rivals at any World Cup.

Fans termed ICC decision biased to award Warner at the T20 World Cup, with Babar Azam, the competition’s top run-scorer, going unrewarded.

Check some of the other reactions:

Meanwhile, Warner along with other Aussie cricketers dominated the Kiwis pacers to take the team past the finish line by 8 wickets and also help the country lift the maiden T20 World Cup crown.

Chasing 173 runs, Marsh performed well with the bat scoring an unbeaten 77 runs and along with the company of Warner, the Kangaroos batter took the match away from New Zealand chasing the target in 18.5 overs in the final on Sunday night in Dubai.

TOP LISTS

