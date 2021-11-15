Fahad Mustafa faces severe backlash over his latest statement

Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa has established himself as a leading actor in the industry. The 38-year-old is a talent powerhouse who wooed the masses due to his witty hosting on Jeeto Pakistan.

This time around, the Main Abdul Qadir Hun star has landed in hot waters over his opinion regarding showing off on social media.

Never one to shy away from confrontation, Fahad took to his Instagram and wrote, “While helping the poor, leave the cameras at home”

Soon after his statement went viral on the web, he garnered widespread support and criticism. The keyboard warriors were of the viewpoint that the Load Wedding actor fails to practice what he preaches

The mean comments poured under saying “Look who is talking” in reference to gameshow Jeeto Pakistan where Fahad Mustafa seemingly humiliates people before distributing gifts.

Mustafa who is undoubtedly a stellar actor has a good history at the box office too with his movies Actor in Law and Na Maloom Afraad faring quite well.

On the work front, Fahad is all set to grace the big screen with the upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad alongside Mahira Khan.