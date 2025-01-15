Electricity price cut by 45% for electric vehicles’ charging stations

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced significant measures to encourage citizens to shift from fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles.

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari announced in a press conference that the government is taking revolutionary steps to reduce electricity prices for the public in order to promote use of electric vehicles in the country.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to reduce the electricity rate for charging stations by 45 percent, taking the price to Rs39.70 per unit from previous Rs71.10.

With this decision, electric vehicles can be charged at a lower cost, he said, adding that shifting to electric motorcycles will result in up to 77% savings.

The minister stated that the approval for setting up charging stations will be granted within 15 days through the e-portal, allowing people to start their businesses.

This will lead to the initiation of a new business across the country, besides helping the government to tackle climate challenges, he said.

Furthermore, he highlighted that there has been a reduction of Rs12 billion in circular debt this year. “Distribution companies incurred a loss of Rs240 billion last year, but we have managed to prevent it from exceeding 170 billion this year”.

He said several steps have also been taken to address the complaints of industrialists, adding that one-window operation is being launched to facilitate them.

The minister for energy shared that Pakistan imported fuel worth $6 billion for motorcycles and three-wheelers, and to avoid this, the government is working to make electric vehicles accessible to the public.