Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz perform Umrah amid tight security

Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister of Pakistan who has been in self-imposed exile in London on medical grounds since November 2019, recently performed Umrah with his family members amid tight security.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, her husband Captain (R) Safdar Awan, and other family members joined him on this pilgrimage. They were protected by special guards during the Tawaaf of Holy Ka’aba, and expressed their gratitude to Allah for reaching Makkah to perform Umrah.

After completing the pilgrimage, Nawaz Sharif prayed for the country's development, while Maryam Nawaz expressed her happiness and devotion.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited Nawaz and his brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to perform Umrah as a goodwill gesture.

The Sharif family arrived in Saudi Arabia on April 11 and plan to stay there for some time. Nawaz Sharif may hold a meeting with King Salman bin Abdul Aziz during his stay in Jeddah, as sources suggest.