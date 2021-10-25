Thank You, Pakistan, For Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming For Free!

KARACHI - For the first time in Pakistan’s history, cricket fans have the opportunity to live stream all the T20 World Cup matches on “DarazLive” for free.

Earlier this month, Daraz announced the exclusive live streaming rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Most fans anticipated one match in particular - Pakistan vs India – and when the most awaited match took last night, users were able to enjoy the entire match smoothly from the comfort of their homes or anywhere on the go.

Millions of fans all over the nation tuned into the Daraz App to catch this highly anticipated, with the high-quality stream attracting millions of live views during the game.

Daraz sent a heartfelt “Thank you” to the people of Pakistan for the overwhelmingly positive response and the opportunity to unite the nation through the shared love for the sport and the players.

Ehsan Saya, Daraz Pakistan’s Managing Director, said everyone at Daraz is delighted to be able to make cricket accessible to all Pakistanis.

“This is but about delivering on our purpose – to uplift communities through the power of commerce. No matter what corner of Pakistan you are sitting in, whether you are a Daraz customer or not, this effort to bring the T20 World Cup to our platform is for everyone,” said Mr. Saya.

Daraz will continue to provide technology and innovation to redefine the cricket experience, and passionate fans can look forward to following the entire T20 World Cup Streaming on the Daraz App.