Fakhar Zaman, Farhan star in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s six-wicket win against Sindh

RAWALPINDI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday defeated Sindh in low scoring thriller by six wickets in the 12th match of National T20 (2021-22) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

KP batters chased down the 151-run target in 17.4 overs. Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman added 49 runs giving a strong start to his team.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan could make a single score. However, the gap was beautifully covered by Sahibzada Farhar as he thrashed 45 scores off 30 before he was removed by Anwar Ali.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Musadiq Ahmed’s partnership drove KP to victory against Sindh.

Earlier, KP won the toss and invited Sindh to bat first.

From Sindh, Khurram Manzoor remained top scorer with 54 runs and he was followed by Saud Shakeel with 32 score.

Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.

Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.

SQUADS:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood