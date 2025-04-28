Explosion at Nushki truck terminal leaves over 40 injured, several critically burned

Nushki – An explosion occurred in an oil-filled truck after a fire broke out near the truck terminal in Nushki district of Balochistan, leaving several people injured by burns.

According to reports, a fire brigade vehicle also caught fire while attempting to extinguish the blaze.

Rescue sources said that several individuals sustained burn injuries and are being shifted to hospitals for medical treatment.

Hospital sources stated that after initial medical aid, the severely injured will be transferred to Quetta.

According to a statement by the district administration, more than 40 people were injured in the explosion.

The statement added that the incident occurred while attempts were being made to control a fire in the tank of an oil tanker parked at the terminal.

According to the district administration, fire brigade personnel were severely injured due to their proximity to the blaze.

Additionally, four police officers, who were present to evacuate civilians from the site, also suffered burn injuries. Individuals near the oil tanker sustained burns over 70 to 80 percent of their bodies.

The district administration further stated that the critically injured will be airlifted to Quetta via helicopter.