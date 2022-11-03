Hania Aamir steals the show with latest BTS pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Hania Aamir proved her mettle in Lollywood with dedication, talent, and a charming smile and the Mere Humsafar star continued to win hearts with her fun-loving persona.

Lately, the Ishqiya star radiated glamour in multi-colored attire that garnered netizens' attention in no time.

The stunning clicks show the 25-year-old full of positive vibes as the dimple queen shared behind the scene glimpses of her recent work.

“Nomi said green I said yes,” she captioned the post; the clicks seem to be taken from the Hum Awards where Hania performed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Meanwhile, Hania's post garnered more than 3 lac reactions in a day as fans showered love.

Hania was last seen in Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed, she is also known for her appearances in Visaal Pari, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Sang-e-Mah, Ishqiya and Meray Dost Meray Yaar.

