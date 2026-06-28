Alia Bhatt sweats it out in Bold Workout Photoshoot

MUMBAI – With just days to go before the release of Alpha, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is setting social media ablaze with their jaw-dropping fitness transformation. The leading ladies of Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited Spy Universe thriller have dropped high-intensity workout videos and photos, giving fans a glimpse into the grueling training behind their action-packed roles.

The viral clips showcase the duo pushing their physical limits with heavy weightlifting, explosive jumps, core training, and endurance drills. Determined to bring authenticity to their characters, Alia and Sharvari have undergone months of rigorous preparation—and fans can’t get enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia, who continues to impress with her post-pregnancy fitness journey, effortlessly powers through demanding strength exercises, proving she’s more than ready to step into the shoes of an action hero. Her incredible stamina and toned physique have left fans praising her dedication and discipline.

Sharvari matches Alia’s intensity every step of the way. Fresh off the success of Munjya, the rising star is seen performing explosive plyometric exercises and high-energy push-up routines, signaling her transformation into Bollywood’s newest action heroine.

What makes Alpha even more special is that it marks the first female-led film in YRF’s blockbuster Spy Universe. While franchises like Tiger, Pathaan, and War were driven by male superstars, Alpha hands the spotlight to two powerhouse women, raising anticipation for a fresh chapter in the high-octane franchise.

The workout videos and photos were shared by Alia and Sharvari on their official Instagram accounts as they kicked off the film’s release countdown with the caption, “Just 6 days to go…” confirming that Alpha is set to roar into cinemas on July 3.

Fans wasted no time showering the actresses with admiration, flooding social media with comments calling them the ultimate “Alpha Women.” Many believe the film could redefine female-led action cinema in Bollywood, with the training videos only adding to the excitement.