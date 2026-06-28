Sahar Hashmi trends online as social media draws comparisons with Emraan Hashmi

Pakistani actress Sahar Hashmi has become one of the country’s rising television stars, earning recognition through a string of popular drama serials since making her acting debut in Zulm.

She is currently appearing in Shaidai on Geo TV and Zanjeerein on Hum TV. Her on-screen performances and willingness to portray emotionally expressive scenes have attracted significant attention from viewers.

Hashmi previously faced criticism for her role in Mann Mast Malang, with some scenes from the drama sparking widespread debate on social media.

Meanwhile, social media users have begun comparing the actress to Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who became widely known in the early 2000s for his romantic and bold on-screen roles before later transitioning to a broader range of performances.

The comparisons have generated mixed reactions online, with some users pointing to Sahar Hashmi’s on-screen chemistry with co-stars, while others have defended her, arguing that actors should be judged by their performances rather than selective scenes circulating on social media.