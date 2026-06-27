KARACHI – Pakistani culinary world has been left in mourning after the demise of renowned TV Chef Rahat Ali. The news circulated on social media and was later confirmed by family sources, leaving Pakistanis devastated.

Rahat’s death marks the end of a chapter in Pakistan’s culinary TV history as viewers used to get finest recipes from her. For decades, Chef Rahat Ali was more than just a television chef—she was a familiar face in countless homes. Through her easy-to-follow recipes and warm on-screen personality, she inspired generations of home cooks and helped many viewers gain confidence in the kitchen.

As news of her demise spread, social media was flooded with emotional tributes from fans remembering the impact she had on their lives. Many offered prayers for her eternal peace, while other recalled how they learned cooking by watching Rahat, and taking notes, when there no AI and GPT-cooked shortcut recipes.

Rahat rose to fame through her cooking program Dawat-e-Rahat, where she introduced viewers to a wide variety of Pakistani, Arabian, and international dishes. Whether preparing traditional qorma, nihari, barbecue, naan, and biryani or modern favorites like pizza, she became known for transforming complex recipes into simple, practical meals that anyone could recreate at home.

Her lively personality, welcoming style, and genuine passion for teaching made her one of the country’s most beloved culinary figures. Viewers admired not only her cooking skills but also the patience and enthusiasm with which she explained every recipe, earning the trust of families across Pakistan and beyond.

Her legacy also lives on through her daughter, Chef Maida Rahat Ali, who has established her own name in the culinary industry. Now based in the United States, Maida continues to pursue her passion for food while carrying forward the family’s love for cooking.

The passing of Chef Rahat Ali is being described by many as the loss of a culinary icon whose influence extended far beyond television screens. Her recipes became staples in countless kitchens, while her guidance helped shape the cooking journeys of aspiring chefs and home cooks alike.