Fire breaks out in containers blocking PTI protest in Islamabad

A fire erupted in containers placed by authorities near Khanna Police Station to block a planned protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The incident occurred on Saturday, with reports indicating that the containers, which were filled with unspecified materials, caught fire. Authorities had placed the containers along major routes leading to Islamabad to prevent the protest, but the materials inside were not emptied prior to their placement, leading to the blaze.

It remains unclear what materials were inside the containers, as similar units have been scattered across various parts of Islamabad, with their contents unknown to the public.

Emergency services, including local police and rescue teams, were quickly dispatched to control the fire. However, there is growing concern among authorities about the potential risks posed by the unknown substances inside the containers.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and while it has not yet been determined if it was accidental or deliberate, officials are working to ensure that the situation is contained and that there are no further safety hazards.

Picture of Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

Daily Pakistan Global

