PTI leadership plans to alter protest strategy for Lahore and Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is considering a change in their protest strategy for Lahore and Punjab.

According to sources, PTI Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and ticket holders from Lahore are likely to hold their protests within the city itself, rather than heading to Islamabad.

Sources reveal that PTI’s Lahore leadership and workers are expected to stage their protests at Batty Chowk. The party’s General Secretary, Salman Akram Raja, is said to lead the protest in Lahore.

Due to road blockages, leaders from other districts are expected to hold protests in their respective areas. Once the routes are cleared, it is anticipated that people from various cities will head to Islamabad to join the nationwide protest.

The decision to alter the protest plan comes as the party evaluates logistical concerns and the ongoing political situation in the country.

Picture of Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

