Gold hits Rs. 282,700 per tola as prices surge again

The price of gold in Pakistan has increased for the sixth consecutive day, with a notable rise of Rs. 2,200 per tola today.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of gold now stands at Rs. 282,700. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold has risen by Rs. 1,857, reaching Rs. 242,370.

In the international market, gold prices have also surged, increasing by $22 to reach $2,715 per ounce.

This marks a significant week of consistent increases in gold prices. On Monday, November 18, gold prices saw an increment of Rs. 2,500 per tola, taking the rate to Rs. 269,900. By the close of this week, the price has surged by a total of Rs. 12,800 per tola in just six days.

Experts attribute the rising gold prices to fluctuations in global markets and domestic economic conditions, which continue to influence investor behavior.