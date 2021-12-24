Another gas explosion in sewer injures 3 in Karachi

KARACHI – A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in the country's largest city, Karachi, injured at least 3 people, police officials said Friday.

Reports quoting Mehmoodabad SHO said the explosion occurred in a sewerage line at Parsi Gate in wake of gas accumulation. A mechanic shop situated on the sewerage line also collapsed due to the intensity of the blast.

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal team and other officials are investigating the incident. The three injured Bilal, 17, Dilawar, 20, and John, 11 were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Friday's explosion is the second blast to be reported in Sindh capital this month as earlier a powerful blast in a sewage system in Shershah killed at least 18 people and injured scores.

The explosion occurred when something ignited gas in the sewer beneath a local bank building in the Shershah neighborhood of the seaside metropolis.

The explosion destroyed the bank building while the clips showed the entire structure of the Shershah bank branch was damaged. The floor was blown out and furniture was mired in sewage from below.

The blast also damaged several vehicles parked nearby and threw debris onto a gas station on the other side of the building.