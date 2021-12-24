PHC bars KP private schools from receiving annual, admission fees

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar High Court upheld a decision against payment of admission and annual fees to private schools in the northwestern region of the country.

Reports in local media said Chief Justice PHC ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private School Regulatory Authority (KP-PSRA) to convey the decision to all educational institutions via a handout.

The decision cited remarks from the KP-PSRA that conveyed that the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already decided against receiving annual fees from private schools however, the written order quoted the plaintiff who said that complaints have been received despite a notification in this regard.

Following the PHC directives, schools regulatory authority issued said charging admission or annual fees by private schools would be a violation of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority Act and the decision of the Peshawar High Court, and such schools would be prosecuted not only for contempt of court but also against KP's Private Schools Regulatory Authority Act.

The statement read that action will be taken against schools found guilty of violating the Act under SRA Regulation 2018.

Earlier in 2019, Peshawar High Court (PHC) restricted all the private educational institutions from collecting summer vacation fees. A bench of the high court directed the school’s regulatory authority to enforce its verdict.