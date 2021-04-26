Pakistan qualify for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

LAHORE – Pakistan national women’s team has qualified for the eight-team T20 event in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held from 28 July to 8 August

This is the first time women’s cricket event has been included in the Commonwealth Games and Pakistan is one of the seven sides, which has qualified directly.

England, being the host nation, have progressed automatically, while the other six sides, as per their T20I rankings, are: Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan.

Since athletes from the Caribbean will be representing their countries and not the West Indies (as they are affiliated with the ICC), the winner of a designated qualifying tournament will decide which country gets to compete.

The eighth side – winner of the qualifying tournament, will qualify for the Birmingham event from the Commonwealth Games Qualifier, deadline of which is 31 January 2022.

Pakistan women’s cricket team previously featured in two Asian Games, winning gold in Guangzhou, China, in 2010 and in Incheon, South Korea, in 2014.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has congratulated the team on its direct qualification to the tournament.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “The Commonwealth Games provides Pakistan women’s cricketers with the opportunity to play against the best, in front of a global audience. This will not only give our national team a worldwide recognition but it will also enable us to use this profile and exposure to inspire and attract more young girls to take up the game in Pakistan.