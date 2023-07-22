Search

Pakistan

More bodies of Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck reach home for final rites

Web Desk 12:52 PM | 22 Jul, 2023
More bodies of Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck reach home for final rites
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Bodies of Pakistani victims of migrant Greek shipwreck have been repatriated as families mourn the shocking deaths of their loved ones.

Media reports suggest that the bodies of four more victims arrived via Qatar Airways flight QR 620, and moved to migrants’ ancestral homes for the last rites.

It has been learnt that the bodies of two victims Arsalan and Abu Bakkar were moved to Nowshera, and one migrant Adnan hailed from Gujrat and the other Ali Ejaz was a resident of Mandi Bahauddin.

A total of 15 bodies of victims have been identified as of mid-July, and seven have now reached home. Earlier, the remains of three other victims reached the homeland.

Reports suggest that hundreds of people on the ill-fated vessel were from South Asian nation. Officials collected DNA samples from families to help identify those missing.

Following the heart-wrenching incident, Islamabad started a massive crackdown on human trafficking rackets operating in the country, detaining scores of people.

Pakistan arrests key suspect linked to Greece boat tragedy

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistani news channels to face fine by up to Rs10mn for airing fake news under Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

01:47 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

DIG Lahore Police Shariq Jamal Khan found dead at home

10:08 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

PMD forecasts more rains across Pakistan

12:56 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

NASA invites Pakistani student Bisma Solangi for inventing anti-sleep glasses

11:52 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

No relief for Parvez Elahi as PTI president detained for 30 more days under 3MPO

09:36 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Pakistani entrepreneur Huma Fakhar wins Global Woman Inspiration Award

05:49 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab allocates Rs3.2 billion to buy new vehicle for officers 

03:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 22 July, 2023

09:02 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 22, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 318.97 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Karachi PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Islamabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Peshawar PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Quetta PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Sialkot PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Attock PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Gujranwala PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Jehlum PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Multan PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Bahawalpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Gujrat PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Nawabshah PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Chakwal PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Hyderabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Nowshehra PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Sargodha PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Faisalabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655
Mirpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,655

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: