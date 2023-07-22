More bodies of Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck reach home for final rites

LAHORE – Bodies of Pakistani victims of migrant Greek shipwreck have been repatriated as families mourn the shocking deaths of their loved ones.

Media reports suggest that the bodies of four more victims arrived via Qatar Airways flight QR 620, and moved to migrants’ ancestral homes for the last rites.

It has been learnt that the bodies of two victims Arsalan and Abu Bakkar were moved to Nowshera, and one migrant Adnan hailed from Gujrat and the other Ali Ejaz was a resident of Mandi Bahauddin.

A total of 15 bodies of victims have been identified as of mid-July, and seven have now reached home. Earlier, the remains of three other victims reached the homeland.

Reports suggest that hundreds of people on the ill-fated vessel were from South Asian nation. Officials collected DNA samples from families to help identify those missing.

Following the heart-wrenching incident, Islamabad started a massive crackdown on human trafficking rackets operating in the country, detaining scores of people.