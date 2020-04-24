Hadiqa Kiani appeals PM for financially supporting the beauty industry

LAHORE - Pakistani popular singer cum makeup artist Hadiqa Kiani has appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to financially support the girls who lost their jobs with Salons in the beauty industry. Hadiqa Kiani that the beauty industry is a major industry and thousands of girls have lost their jobs with Salons.

“80 per cent salon owners run everything through their businesses and expenditures,” said Hadiqa Kiani 20 per cent of salon owners were working under closed doors. She made this appeal through a video message on YouTube.

“Many salon employees have started to work at homes,” said Hadiqa, adding that it was very devastating for salon industry as well as for the purpose of imposing lockdown to contain Coronavirus in the country. She said that these girls might be carrying the virus to houses they were going to work at. “The appeal is that the government should enforce this lockdown in letter and spirit,” she said. She also said that the situation was getting worse and suggested that the government should make a policy for this business industry.

“If this lockdown is going long then the government should give any policy and SOPs for this Saloon industry,” said the singer. Hadiqa said, “Or these girls who are working at others’ homes should be given some stipends so that they could survive in this crisis,”. She said that it was troubling that many like her were following the government rules in the fight against Coronavirus but the industry as a whole was getting destroyed.

“Rents should be minimized,” she appealed to the government that she was waiting for a positive response.

