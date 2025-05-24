Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR 24 May

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee witnessed slight changes against major global currencies on Saturday amid strong strong forex demand.

According to market data, US Dollar hovers at Rs 282.55 for buying and Rs 284.25 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was the most expensive among major currencies, trading at Rs 379.7 (buying) and Rs 383.2 (selling), followed closely by the Euro at Rs 319.65 and Rs 322.40.

Kuwaiti Dinar was highest-valued currency in the local market, currently standing at Rs 915.30. Bahraini Dinar followed at Rs 752.40 (buying) and Rs 760.40 (selling), while the Omani Riyal was traded at Rs 736.85 and Rs 745.35.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained steady, with AED priced at Rs 76.90 for buying and Rs 77.55 for selling, and SAR at Rs 75.30 and Rs 75.85 respectively.