Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2025 – Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola

KARACHI – Gold rates saw more gains in local and international markets, driven by rising global economic concerns and a surge in demand for safe-haven assets.

After new changes, price of 24-karat gold soared by Rs 3,500 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs 351,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 3,000 to Rs 300,925.

Today Gold Rates

Metal Unit New Price Gold (24K) 1 Tola 351,000 Gold (24K) 10 Grams 300,925 Gold (22K) Tola 320,191 Silver 1 Tola Rs3,466

In the international bullion market, gold prices climbed sharply by $35 per ounce, reaching an all-time high of $3,326. The spike reflects investors’ growing unease over economic stability and inflationary pressures around the world.

Silver prices also saw an upward movement. The rate for silver increased by Rs 38 per tola to Rs 3,466, while 10 grams of silver went up by Rs 33 to settle at Rs 2,971.

Market analysts point to growing economic instability, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions as key factors fueling the surge in precious metal prices. With investor confidence in traditional markets shaken, gold and silver continue to be favored as secure investment options.