Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 October 2022

08:25 AM | 5 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 October 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs148,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 127,000. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 116,415 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 137,750.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Karachi PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Islamabad PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Peshawar PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Quetta PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Sialkot PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Attock PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Gujranwala PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Jehlum PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Multan PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Bahawalpur PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Gujrat PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Nawabshah PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Chakwal PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Hyderabad PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Nowshehra PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Sargodha PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Faisalabad PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815
Mirpur PKR 148,100 PKR 1,815

