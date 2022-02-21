Pakistan's ambassador for population demands removal of tax on contraceptives

KARACHI – Singer-turned activist Shehzad Roy, who was appointed brand ambassador for population and family planning, expressed concerns that heavy taxes on contraceptive items could affect measures to control population growth.

Roy took to social media where he appealed to the incumbent government as well as the global lender to address the issue and avoid imposing any tax on these products.

“17% of Pakistani couples want to use contraceptives but can’t access it,” he wrote on a microblogging platform highlighting that the move lead to consequences, which the country of 221 million couldn’t afford.

17% couples in Pak want to use contraceptives but cant access it. In this situation,tax on contraceptives wil directly effect population Growth. I request @IMFNews @ImranKhanPTI @shaukat_tarin to waive off tax & give strong message that, exponentially growing pop is a huge issue — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) February 18, 2022

Mukhra singer speaking with a leading publication said the imported contraceptives include implants and IUDs and these are long-term reversible contraceptives that are used instead of sterilisation. He also mentioned taking up the issue with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin personally and found him positive in response.

The rapid population growth in the fifth most populous country was resulting in implications on the socio-economic development despite multiple campaigns at the national level to raise awareness among the people.

A report highlighted that nearly 4 million unwanted pregnancies in the country due to lack of guidance and the unavailability of contraceptives.