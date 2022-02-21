Pakistan’s hockey Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan dies at 85
Share
LAHORE – Former Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan, the first Pakistani who won a gold medal in Rome Olympics, passed away on Monday in seaside metropolitan Karachi.
The deceased’s son Waheed Khan told a media outlet that Khan was rushed to a local hospital after his health deteriorated but he breathed his last before arriving at the medical facility.
The late Olympian, born on 30 Nov 1936 in Rajpur Madhya Pradesh, also served as manager of the Pakistan Hockey team. He also earned gold during Jakarta Olympics.
Khan also holds the record of scoring 17 goals in the 1962 Asian Games including a double hat-trick.
Condolences poured in on social media after the death of the former Pakistani athlete.
Really saddened to hear about the sad demise of Hockey Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan who passed away in Karachi today. He was a member of 1960 Rome Olympics victorious Pak team,he also served as the Manager of 1978 World Cup winning Pak team. May Allah rest his soul in peace Aameen pic.twitter.com/eMfMRkViTS— Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) February 21, 2022
I was in regular contact with Abdul Waheed khan legendary hockey olympian on Wednesday i called him and recorded his views for my hockey piece. He was such a lovely person Feel sorry i couldn’t met him in his last days he keep inviting me. MIAN KISI DIN GHAR AJAO. pic.twitter.com/CcVcviAo4p— Rasheed shakoor (@rasheedshakoor) February 21, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Altaf Hussain still my Quaid: Aamir Liaquat (VIDEO)02:58 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Parkha Ijaz clinches 1st Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup02:21 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat's former wife Syeda Tuba Anwar faces backlash after ...02:03 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan’s hockey Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan dies at 8501:42 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan's ambassador for population demands removal of tax on ...01:11 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar marries Shibani Dandekar10:26 AM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Alizeh Shah shows off new skills in fields (VIDEO)10:38 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan meets Atif Aslam without protocol, takes ...03:33 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022