Pakistan’s hockey Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan dies at 85
Web Desk
01:42 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Pakistan’s hockey Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan dies at 85
Source: rasheedshakoor_Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Former Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan, the first Pakistani who won a gold medal in Rome Olympics, passed away on Monday in seaside metropolitan Karachi.

The deceased’s son Waheed Khan told a media outlet that Khan was rushed to a local hospital after his health deteriorated but he breathed his last before arriving at the medical facility.

The late Olympian, born on 30 Nov 1936 in Rajpur Madhya Pradesh, also served as manager of the Pakistan Hockey team. He also earned gold during Jakarta Olympics.

Khan also holds the record of scoring 17 goals in the 1962 Asian Games including a double hat-trick.

Condolences poured in on social media after the death of the former Pakistani athlete. 

More From This Category
Altaf Hussain still my Quaid: Aamir Liaquat ...
02:58 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Pakistan's ambassador for population demands ...
01:11 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
PM Imran’s aide on commerce calls for resuming ...
12:43 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Pakistan eyes removal from FATF grey list as ...
11:44 AM | 21 Feb, 2022
Former military officer among 1,400 Pakistanis ...
10:41 AM | 21 Feb, 2022
Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman expected ...
09:46 AM | 21 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat's former wife Syeda Tuba Anwar faces backlash after latest post
02:03 PM | 21 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr