Pakistan’s hockey Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan dies at 85

LAHORE – Former Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan, the first Pakistani who won a gold medal in Rome Olympics, passed away on Monday in seaside metropolitan Karachi.

The deceased’s son Waheed Khan told a media outlet that Khan was rushed to a local hospital after his health deteriorated but he breathed his last before arriving at the medical facility.

The late Olympian, born on 30 Nov 1936 in Rajpur Madhya Pradesh, also served as manager of the Pakistan Hockey team. He also earned gold during Jakarta Olympics.

Khan also holds the record of scoring 17 goals in the 1962 Asian Games including a double hat-trick.

Condolences poured in on social media after the death of the former Pakistani athlete.

Really saddened to hear about the sad demise of Hockey Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan who passed away in Karachi today. He was a member of 1960 Rome Olympics victorious Pak team,he also served as the Manager of 1978 World Cup winning Pak team. May Allah rest his soul in peace Aameen pic.twitter.com/eMfMRkViTS — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) February 21, 2022