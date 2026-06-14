Petrol Levy in Pakistan goes down by Rs9 per litre, Diesel jumps amid fuel revision

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government revised petroleum levy rates and related fuel charges in light of tweaks in cost structure of multiple petroleum products across the country.

According to official notification, the petroleum levy on petrol has been reduced by Rs9.34 per litre, bringing it down from Rs116.08 to Rs106.74 per litre. However, the relief is counterbalanced by increases elsewhere in the pricing system.

In a contrasting move, the levy on high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs8.67 per litre, raising it from Rs44.59 to Rs53.26 per litre, signaling higher cost pressure on diesel users, particularly in transport and agriculture sectors.

The notification further shows adjustments in freight margins, with petrol reduced by Rs4.45 per litre and high-speed diesel cut by Rs2.01 per litre, slightly easing transportation-related costs.

Incidental charges and duties on petrol have surged by Rs9.30 per litre, while the same charges on high-speed diesel have been reduced by Rs9.57 per litre, reflecting a mixed and uneven impact on consumers. Despite the sweeping changes, the dealers’ margin for both petrol and high-speed diesel has been kept unchanged at Rs8.64 per litre.

For other fuel categories, the levy on kerosene oil remains fixed at Rs20.36 per litre, while light diesel oil stays unchanged at Rs15.84 per litre. The levy on high-octane fuel continues at a steep Rs305.37 per litre, and furnace oil also remains unchanged at Rs77 per litre.

As of June 14, Petrol is being sold at Rs 373.78 per litre, while diesel is priced even higher at Rs 378.78 per litre. The current rates show sustained pressure on transportation costs, with both major fuel products remaining close in price and keeping overall inflationary concerns elevated for commuters, businesses, and the transport sector despite some relief lately.